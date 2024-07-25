A hotel venue on the Isle of Man will be giving out free hot drinks for two days next week.
The move will celebrate the launch of a new coffee bar at Looky’s on Douglas promenade.
As part of the promotion, people will be able to pop-in to the venue and enjoy a free sit-in coffee, teas and hot chocolate on Friday August, 2 and Saturday, August 3 between 8am and 5pm.
Based at the Best Western Palace Hotel and Casino, Looky’s Bar opened to the public in May this year.
The coffee and cocktail venue, which boasts stunning views of Douglas Bay, has been named after Lucas Martin, a beloved Manx sportsman who tragically died after contacting meningitis last year.
Since opening it’s become a popular venue for family, friends and colleagues to grab a bite to eat and a drink.