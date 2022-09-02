Subscribe newsletter
There were more temperature records broken last month as the island experienced its hottest August day on record with Ronaldsway Met Office recording 27.9°C on Friday August 13.
This was also the highest temperature recorded in the island since 1983 and the second highest on record, coinciding with the first day of this years Royal Manx Agricultural Show.
High temperatures were also joined by lower rainfall as a total of 54.7mm over the month amounted to just 80% of the long term average, the sixth month this year to be at or below average.
Less rain in August has brought the rainfall deficit for 2022 up to 140mm with February and May being the only months with above average rain.
On the other side of the scale, sunshine hours were way above average with 235.9 in total, August 10 and 11 were the sunniest days with both seeing 14.5 hours of sun.
There was thunder observed on August 2 and 15 with the storm on the latter date ‘lasting several hours and causing damage to properties’ according to the Met Office.
The next day, August 16, was also one of the windiest days and the wettest with 16.6mm of rain.
