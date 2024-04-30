MHK for Arbory, Castletown and Malew Jason Moorhouse will enquire about the number of people working for the minimum wage in the island during this morning’s House of Keys sitting.
The question will be put forward to Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson, who will also be asked about the possibility of reducing VAT for the island’s hospitality sector.
Following a meeting, the Licensed Victualler’s Association (LVA) issued a strongly worded statement calling for changes to minimum wage legislation, VAT and taxes.
A question will also be put forward regarding the use of the turbines at the proposed Earystane wind farm, while Education Minister Daphne Caine will be asked reviews of the island’s schools by the Tribal Education Services.
This morning’s sitting will begin at 10am.