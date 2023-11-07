The House of Keys has taken a further step towards removing the Bishop of his vote in Tynwald.
While the Bishop would still retain membership in Tynwald and Legislative Council, MHKs have voted for Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper to be given leave to introduce a bill which would mean the head of the Manx Church wouldn't have a say in Legco.
In a vote this afternoon 13 MHK's voted for the move, and 11 voted against.
The 13 MHKs who voted for were: Mrs Corlett, Dr Allinson, Mr Ashford, Mrs Barber, Mrs Caine, Mr Crookall, Ms Faragher, Dr Haywood, Mr Hooper, Mrs Maltby, Mr Peters, Mrs Poole-Wilson, Mr Speaker
The 11 against were: Mr Callister, Mr Cannan, Mrs Christian, Ms Edge, Mr Glover, Mr Johnston, Ms Lord-Brennan, Mr Moorhouse, Mr Smith, Mr Thomas, Mr Wannenburgh
The island currently doesn't have a Bishop following Peter Eagles retirement last month.
