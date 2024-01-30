Garden bin collections will resume in Douglas next week.
The council has said the service will restart for this year on Monday, February 5.
'If you don’t have a garden bin and wish to use the service then please do not hesitate to get in touch with our team either via email [email protected] or telephone 696445.'
Items that can be included in the garden waste bin include grass and hedge cuttings, leaves, bark, tree prunings, twigs and small branches, flowers, plants, weeds and bedding from herbivore pets, such as guinea pigs and rabbits.
The service, which was launched in 2022, runs between February and October each year.