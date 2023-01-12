In light of the recent government report on population rebalancing, we decided to ask the public what could attract and retain young people in the island.
In the report, the government highlighted the importance of improving entertainment for 18s to 35s and affordable housing.
We had a variety of responses, with more job opportunities, affordability, social events, cheaper flights, and more courses at UCM being named by our various respondents.
Jillian Langerman who lives in Onchan said: ‘Everything on the island is so old. Old buildings, old museums, at my age I enjoy it, but for the youngsters there is that gap.’
She added: ‘With the winters being so extreme, there is not enough to do to prompt you to go outdoors.
‘When the weather is absolutely pants, what are you going to do? Youngsters are just going to sit inside and play Xbox.
‘There are so many properties available, the government just needs to think about what they can put into those properties.
‘The Isle of Man is very much a place where if there is a niche for something, it will stick.‘
University student Brooke Harrison said that she would be moving back to the island after her studies for a job, she and her mum Sylvia Harrison spoke to the Examiner.
Brooke, from Peel, said: ‘Job security is attracting me back to the island, and my family being here.
‘I think it would be good to have more opportunities for work experience and apprenticeships, and also university courses.
‘I wouldn’t have been able to do my course in education psychology on the island unless it was with open university, which can be quite isolating.’
Brooke explained why many of her friends won’t be coming back: ‘A lot of my friends need the money to be able to live here because obviously it is expensive living here.
‘Housing is a lot more expensive so most of them are going to live in the UK, build up some money and come over when they can afford to live here.’
Brooke’s mum Sylvia believes the island has enough activities for younger people.
She said: ‘There are a lot of clubs and activities, there are a lot of choices, but sometimes it can be a bit pricey.’
Husband and wife, Keith Paddington and Keri Robson, who live in Andreas, came to the island three years ago from North Wales.
Keri believes that UCM needs to improve to retain the young people of the island. She said: ‘I think the college needs to sort itself out and offer more courses.
‘Otherwise, at the age of 16, youngsters are looking to have to go across for college.
‘Violence across is on the increase, and I wouldn’t like a 16-year-old of mine to have to go across at that age and cope with college.’
Her husband, Keith, said: ‘It suits me at my age because I like it quiet.’
Robert Watterson from Ballasalla said the only reason that he stayed is because of a family farm.
He said: ‘There is nothing here to attract young people back.
‘I think there are plenty of jobs, but there is nothing to do.
‘For people to come back for those jobs, there has got to be a social aspect to go with it.’
He added: ‘The cost of getting off the island is too much, whenever you go on holiday it is that double hit, it’s not as easy as having a quick flight to wherever like it is for those in England.’