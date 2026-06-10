The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has carried almost 38,000 passengers to the island during this year's TT period.
According to the ferry operator, a total of 37,941 passengers travelled to the Isle of Man during the event, with three vessels deployed to meet demand - Manxman, Manannan and Ben My Chree.
This year’s number of passengers is similar to the number in 2024 (37,808), with that increasing to 39,469 in 2025 before going down again this year to 37,941.
This year, the company's flagship vessel, Manxman, has transported a combination of passengers and vehicles throughout the festival, including motorcycles, cars, motorhomes and event-related equipment.
High-speed craft Manannan has primarily operated passenger services during the TT period, with its mezzanine deck having been used to increase motorcycle capacity to accommodate the large number of visiting riders and spectators travelling to the island.
Meanwhile, Ben-my-Chree has been operating in a freight-only capacity, running overnight sailings to and from Heysham - which has enabled additional space to be made available on Manxman for visitor traffic while also supporting the substantial logistical requirements associated with the TT.
The Steam Packet Company's services have operated across a number of routes during the event, including Heysham, Liverpool, Dublin and the recently introduced Northern Ireland route to Larne.
‘Our teams have delivered a busy and complex schedule, supporting not only visitors but also race teams, officials and freight movements that are critical to the event.
‘We’re proud of the role we play in helping TT run successfully each year.’