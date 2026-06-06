Isle of Man TT organisers have announced a further two-hour delay to Saturday’s racing scheduled because of the weather.
Overnight rain was less heavy than had been forecast, but low cloud on the Mountain is expected to affect the time needed for roads to dry sufficiently for racing.
The Mountain Road is currently closed under instruction from the Department of Infrastructure, with the rest of the course now due to close at 3pm.
If roads close then, a free practice lap will follow at 3.45pm to allow competitors to assess the conditions.
A four-lap Senior TT will follow at 5pm with a two-lap Sportbike race rounding out the festival’s action at 7.15pm.
A further update from organisers is expected around 2pm.
Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson MBE said on Friday that because of the weather forecast there will be no racing on Sunday in the event’s final contingency session.