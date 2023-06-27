The latest in a series of meetings about elections is to be held on Thursday night (June 29) in Peel.
The Isle of Man Electoral Commission has been running a series of public consultations across the island.
These consultations aim to gather valuable input and perspectives from the public regarding a series of matters including:
Constituency numbers and boundaries
Accessibility of elections to voters
Postal and Proxy voting procedures
The ability to vote in any polling station in a constituency
Feasibility of one or more ‘all-island polling stations'
Candidate campaign materials
The organisation of pre-election meetings
Thursday's meeting takes place from 6.30pm to 8pm at the Corrin Hall, Derby Road, Peel.