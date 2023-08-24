Great things can happen when you enter Media Isle of Man’s Awards for Excellence.
Just ask Adrian and Noelise Walters, who run Young Engineers Isle of Man.
They won the Award for Education and Learning Initiative of the Year at last year’s awards.
‘It’s been an amazing year,’ says Adrian.
Young Engineers Isle of Man provides engineering after-school activities to youngsters aged from four to 13 years old.
‘We also have programmes for both the KS1 [aged four to eight] and KS2 year groups [aged eight to 11], so basically the full spectrum of primary school children.
‘It’s not just about building things. We spark curiosity, cultivates problem-solving abilities, and fosters creativity, empowering young minds to explore and question the world around them,’ explains Adrian.
The Young Engineers’ Awards entry was backed up with some amazing feedback from schools and parents and, following their win, they were awarded a match-funding opportunity by the Awareness of Careers in Engineering (ACE) committee, which is made up of well-known local manufacturing and engineering companies.
After the success of this initiative, this endorsement has now been increased by the committee to fully funding two young engineers STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] workshops, for all year six [aged 10 and 11] children, in all the schools on the island.
‘Most recently, we received some centralised funding from the Department of Education, Sport and Culture, also for each school on the island.
‘Again, this is from the feedback of the schools to the department and from a surprise lesson-observation at a local school by the director of educational research and projects, who compiled a report to the senior leader team to propose our programme.
Adrian says: ‘This is incredible and a much-welcomed injection into the schools. We have had such great feedback from parents, including a huge response from parents of children with special educational needs.
‘We also offer and encourage opportunities for other companies and organisations to support our programmes in local schools, or island wide. STEM education is a collaboration between industry and education as these skills are ultimately required in all areas.’
‘By partnering with us, you make a commitment to social inclusion, ensuring that all children have access to quality STEM education, regardless of their abilities and socio-economic status.
‘This also offers an amazing opportunity for community engagement.’
How to enter the Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence Award for Education and Learning Initiative of the Year:
This award is aimed at organisations that excel in providing programmes of excellence to the community or industry.
Entries should showcase how programmes or learning have: provided rich learning, educational and development training, or mentorship; supported people and/or teams in realising their full potential, and inspired education and learning in an inclusive way.
Entries will showcase the impact and success that the learning or developmental initiative has had on the island’s aspiring entrepreneurs, students, or wider community.
This category can also be entered by private businesses and corporates offering training and development programmes of excellence to their teams and employees.
In all, there are 16 award categories at the Awards for Excellence, offering opportunities for businesses of all sizes, charities, public sector teams and individuals.
There are awards for those involved with everything from local food and drink, the community and culture, to digital innovation, customer service and teams working together.
For more information and to enter online, visit www.afe.im
Entries close at noon on Thursday, September 14.
Media Isle of Man publishes the Isle of Man Examiner, Isle of Man Courier, Manx Independent, iomtoday.co.im and gef.im