HSBC customers in the Isle of Man have been warned to be alert to potential scams.
It follows a spate of fraud attacks being reported with scammers pretending to be from the bank.
A spokesperson from HSBC said: ‘Our advice to people is to “Take Five” and to stop and think – does this feel right?
‘Your bank will never ask you to share passwords or PIN numbers, or to move your money. If in doubt, call your bank on the number shown on the back of your debit card.
‘Protecting customers from scams and fraudsters is a priority for us. Our advice to customers if they receive a suspicious call, is to not provide personal security information including security codes.
‘HSBC will never ask customers to disclose security information including passwords and codes. Do not click or reply to a message stating it is from HSBC.’