HSBC’s Three Peaks Challenge raise £35,000 for island charities
Jess Stoutt, Ka Kei Cheung, Lauren Hall and Matthew Woods joined 23 other HSBC colleagues from Guernsey and Jersey to climb the three highest mountains in the UK within 24 hours recently.
The ‘National Three Peaks Challenge’ covers a distance of 23 miles with an ascent of over 10,000 ft, climbing Snowdon in Wales, Scafell Pike in England, and Ben Nevis in Scotland in just one day.
The team as a whole raised more than £35,000, which will be shared between the following charities:
Isle of Man - The Manx Society, The Manx Breast Cancer Support Group and Isle Listen
Jersey - Jersey Hospice, Friends of SCBU, Healing Waves, and Jersey Cancer Care Trust
Guernsey - Autism Guernsey, The St Peter Port Lifeboat Station and The Accidental Zoo
The fundraising effort was the idea of Daniel Dowdall, chief compliance officer for HSBC in the Channel Islands and Isle of Man.
He said: ‘The Three Peaks Challenge is as much a mental test as it is physical, but the opportunity to raise funds for local charities and give something back to our communities motivated the team in both their training and during the climbs.
‘I’m very proud of everyone who took part and pushed themselves in order to support such good causes, and I am extremely grateful to everyone who donated and helped us to raise such a significant amount.’
