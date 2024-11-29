The Royal Navy’s flagship HMS Prince of Wales is set to sail past the island on its way to Liverpool.
The vessel will sail past Douglas Head at around 3pm on November 30.
The news was announced by Government House late on Friday.
The Isle of Man’s Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer said he was ‘delighted’ that the vessel will sail past the island.
A spokesperson for Government House said: ‘This is a great opportunity for the Manx people to have sight of this amazing ship, as she sails to Liverpool.’
HMS Prince of Wales is one of the most powerful surface warships ever constructed in the UK.
Her flight deck is 70 metres wide and 280 metres long – enough space for three football pitches - and she holds 45 days' worth of food in stores.
She will have a crew complement (minimum crew) of around 700, increasing to around 1,600 with aircraft on-board.
The huge vessel is big enough to carry thirty-six F-35B Jets and four Merlin Helicopters.
The warship will pass the island on its way to exercise her right to the Freedom of Liverpool, where she will stay for a week.
Her crew will be parading through the streets of Liverpool on Friday, December 6 and the vessel will be thrown open to visitors on Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8.
The announcement comes on the same day that the vessel was named as the Royal Navy’s new flagship, taking over from her sister HMS Queen Elizabeth.
After her visit to Liverpool, the vessel will be part of the UK Carrier Strike Group 2025 operation, which will take the carrier and her task force east of the Suez Canal on a global mission.
Referring to the HMS Prince of Wales’ appointment as the navy’s flagship vessel, her commanding officer Captain Will Blackett, said: ‘This is a proud moment for HMS Prince of Wales.
‘We’ve been training hard, ably assisted by our sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth. We’re ready, we’re excited, and look forward to taking the next step in the ship’s life.’