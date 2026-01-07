The A18 Mountain Road remains closed with conditions remaining treacherous on the route.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has confirmed the road will remain shut with a further inspection due at 9am on Thursday. While much of the snow has disappeared, concerns remain over icy conditions.
This means it will have been shut for the last six days barring a period from late Saturday morning until early Sunday morning.
Snow and ice caused disruption earlier in the week. Wintry showers first fell just after New Year’s Day on high ground before snow appeared right across the east and north of the island on Sunday and Monday.
Schools and the airport closed, while motorists became stranded on some roads.
However, after an icy start, conditions eased on Tuesday, with snow largely melting away by Wednesday morning, although the Mountain Road remained shut for much of the day.
On Wednesday, Isle of Man Met Office forecaster David Britton said there could be a few flurries on higher ground later in the week.
He said: ‘It looks like there may be some snow on the hills, possibly first thing on Thursday and perhaps again on Friday during the day.’
Further snowfalls could happen on Sunday although it is mainly set for higher ground.