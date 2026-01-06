Shoppers on the Isle of Man trying to use Vinted have been left frustrated after the island stopped appearing as a delivery option.
Vinted is an online marketplace that allows users to buy and sell second-hand clothing, footwear and accessories directly with each other.
Manx Independent Carriers said the issue is due to a technical error on the Vinted website and is ‘completely out of our control’. The company said it has received multiple enquiries from customers who have been unable to complete purchases as a result.
Manx Independent Carriers added that courier firm Yodel has been made aware of the problem and is working to resolve it as quickly as possible.
While no timescale has been given, the company said it understands the frustration caused and reassured users that efforts are under way to fix the issue.