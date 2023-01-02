Hundreds of people helped to raise money for good causes around the island as they plunged into the sea in New Year’s Day dips.
Possibly the biggest was Douglas’s event. More than 300 braved the conditions to raise money for the charities Breast Cancer Now and Beach Buddies. It’s the third year in succession the record has been broken for the Douglas event.
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Philippa Lorimer, who are joint patrons of both charities, took part.
They took a group of friends and relatives to join in the event.
Angie Aire of Breast Cancer Now said: ‘The hailstorm at exactly 10am was greeted by a huge cheer from everyone and set the tone for another great event which finished in sunshine. It was cold, but it was a great day again and we are so grateful to everyone who took part in any way.’
