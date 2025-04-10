From Monday, income thresholds for Child Benefit were increased by £10,000, meaning households earning up to £90,000 may now be entitled to support.
A 2.2% rise in payment rates has also been introduced, offering additional financial help for those raising children.
Families with a household income between £50,000 and £60,000 will now receive the full Child Benefit amount of £28.65 per week for each child, an increase of £7.61.
Those earning between £60,001 and £70,000 will receive £21.49 per child, while families with incomes between £70,001 and £80,000 will be entitled to £14.33.
For the first time, households earning between £80,001 and £90,000 are now eligible for support, and will receive £7.16 per child, per week.
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said the government remains committed to supporting working families.
He added that the changes build on last year’s decision to equalise the Child Benefit rate for second and subsequent children, which had already resulted in increased payments for many.
‘This significant measure, coupled with a 5.7% rise last April, meant families with two children received an extra £626.60 over the past year,’ he said.
‘Those with three children gained more than £1,100.’
Dr Allinson urged families earning between £80,000 and £90,000 to contact the Social Security team to check if they now qualify.
Approximately 5,780 families currently claim Child Benefit for around 10,000 children. Two-thirds receive the full amount, with the rest receiving reduced payments based on income.