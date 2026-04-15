Hundreds of classic and modern cars are set to arrive on the Isle of Man this month as two major motoring events bring colour, sound and spectacle to roads and scenic locations across the island.
MiniFest and FordFest, organised by Scenic Car Tours, will see around 100 Minis and Fords taking part in a three-day programme of displays, convoy drives and public gatherings between April 24 and 26.
The events will give residents and visitors the chance to view everything from vintage classics to modern models up close at a range of well-known island locations.
Among the planned highlights are car displays at Fenella Beach in Peel, photography sessions at the TT Grandstand, and further showings at the Manx Museum of Transport in Jurby.
Ford owners will display their vehicles at Fenella Beach on Friday morning (11am–1pm), followed by a Sunday photoshoot at the TT Grandstand (10am–11.30am) and a display in Jurby from 1.30pm to 3pm.
Mini owners will also be in Peel on Friday afternoon (1.30pm–3.30pm), with additional appearances scheduled at the TT Grandstand on Sunday (2.30pm–4pm) and Jurby (10am–12pm).
Organisers are also inviting Isle of Man residents who own a Mini or Ford to take part in the weekend free of charge by contacting [email protected].
Kieran Line, senior organiser at Scenic Car Tours, said the Island provided an ideal setting for the event.
He said: ‘This Mini and Ford weekend is a fantastic addition to our Festival of Motoring calendar.
‘The passion for Minis and Fords both on and off the island is incredible, and this event brings together enthusiasts in a truly unique setting.
‘The Isle of Man offers some of the most scenic and exhilarating driving routes in the British Isles, making it the perfect backdrop for this celebration.’
The events form part of the wider Isle of Man Festival of Motoring series, which has grown since its launch in 2021 and continues to attract hundreds of vehicles and visitors to the island each year.