The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has rescheduled seven ferry sailings this week due to ongoing issues with water depth in Douglas Harbour.
According to the operator’s website, the changes are the result of insufficient water levels caused by dredging difficulties within the harbour.
As a consequence, crossings of the Manxman to and from Heysham have all had their departure times adjusted.
Two sailings on Thursday, four on Friday and one on Saturday have been affected, with delays of at least 30 minutes in each case.
The disruption follows concerns raised regarding sediment build-up in the harbour.
Last week, the Government’s harbours division, part of the Department of Infrastructure, confirmed it has been in ‘ongoing discussions’ with the Steam Packet over harbour depths.
The issue is not new, with a high level of mud previously causing operational problems for the Manxman, including an incident in March last year when the vessel grounded in the harbour.
A Department of Infrastructure spokesperson said: ‘The Department is aware of the timetable changes announced by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.
‘The harbours division has been in ongoing discussions with the Steam Packet regarding harbour depths at Douglas and the planned mitigation measures.
‘A quotation has been issued for significant dredging works, which are anticipated to be completed by the end of the month.
‘In parallel, the Department has upgraded navigation systems on its harbour vessel and is progressing enhanced survey arrangements to support ongoing monitoring.’
The Department also confirmed work is continuing on the business case for a future capital dredge of Douglas Harbour, with ‘the relevant paper progressing through the appropriate approval processes’.
The spokesperson added: ‘The Department will continue to work closely with the Steam Packet to support safe and reliable harbour operations.’
To find out more about the latest sailings, you can visit https://www.steam-packet.com/sailing-status