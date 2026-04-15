Driving under the influence of cocaine has cost a 31-year-old motorist a £1,300 fine.
Daniel James Bedford was three and a half times the limit for the class A drug.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood disqualified him from driving for two years, with an order to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Bedford also admitted driving under the influence of its metabolite, benzoylecgonine, but no separate penalty was made for that offence.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that the defendant was seen by police on October 30, at 1.30am, as he drove a Nissan Almera on Johnny Watterson’s Lane.
They initially followed him due to a headlight being out, and then spoke to him when he came to a halt on Willaston Crescent.
Officers described Bedford as appearing nervous.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cocaine, so he was arrested and taken to police headquarters.
A blood sample was then taken and sent to the UK for analysis.
This later produced readings of 35 for cocaine, which has a legal limit of 10, and 240 for benzoylecgonine, which has a limit of 50.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb asked for credit to be given for the guilty pleas, and said her client had been pro-active since the offence.
She said that, following his arrest and release, Bedford had self-referred to the Drug and Alcohol Team, and had been engaging with them since.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant: ‘The quantities of both drugs, particularly the cocaine, were significantly high.
‘I suspect you had not long taken the cocaine, when you were stopped driving.’
Bedford will pay the fine, plus £125 prosecution costs, at a rate of £25 per week.