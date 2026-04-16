The Isle of Man Government says an administrative mistake meant residents initially received demands based on a rate of 175.4p for 2026-27, lower than the correct figure.
The Treasury has now confirmed the correct rate is 181.7p, meaning affected households will receive revised bills and face an increase on the amount first issued.
Updated demands have now been sent out, along with letters apologising for the error.
Treasury Minister Chris Thomas MHK said he was sorry for the mistake and thanked those who highlighted the issue.
He said: ‘I apologise for the administrative error within Treasury affecting Andreas Commissioners rates. Thanks go to the Commissioners, Chief Minister Cannan and Minister Johnston for bringing this to our attention immediately to enable the error to be corrected straight away.’
The department stressed that the issue only affects those paying rates to Andreas Parish Commissioners and does not impact any other local authority areas.
Residents with queries have been advised to contact the Treasury rates team.