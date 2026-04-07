Douglas City Council has confirmed that tree felling, replanting and landscaping works behind bungalows on Baldwin Road have now been completed.
The project, carried out following detailed safety assessments and storm-related incidents, saw 39 mature pine and spruce trees removed and replaced with 40 new broadleaf trees. The replacement trees span eight different species, all selected for their suitability in an urban environment and long-term resilience in exposed conditions.
The works were undertaken after a series of severe weather events in early 2025, during which trees fell onto nearby bungalows, causing damage and raising safety concerns for residents. Professional arboricultural assessments identified the original trees, mainly shallow-rooted conifers, as increasingly vulnerable to wind damage.
In addition to the new tree planting, the scheme includes an understory of shrubs and companion planting which provides privacy screening between the public open space at Ballanard Field and the gardens of neighbouring properties.
Every tree has been replaced through a planting scheme, with the introduction of a wider variety of trees and shrubs also expected to enhance biodiversity in the area, creating more resilient habitats and supporting a broader range of wildlife.
Chair of the Regeneration and Community Committee, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, says the completed project represents a long-term investment in both community safety and environmental quality, ensuring the area continues to benefit from attractive and sustainable green space.
She said: ‘These works were carried out with safety as the top priority, following very real concerns for residents after storm damage to nearby homes.
However, it was equally important to us that the area was not simply cleared, but carefully replanted.
‘We have ensured all trees removed have been replaced with species better suited to the location, creating a safer environment while maintaining and enhancing the green space.’