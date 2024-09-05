A free STEM education event hosted by Love Tech drew over 200 children aged 7 to 14 from across the island, bringing science, technology, engineering and mathematics to life through a variety of engaging workshops and activities. Held at the Manx Museum, the event was designed to promote inclusivity and gender equality in STEM fields, while providing children with the opportunity to explore these subjects in fun and interactive ways.
The event was supported by a range of partners including Code Club, Young Engineers (IoM), Fun Science, and Acclaim's AI enthusiast, Chris Kissack, all of whom delivered inspiring and hands-on STEM workshops for the children.
Love Tech volunteers were also on hand throughout the day, facilitating VR headset activities and ensuring everything ran smoothly.
The registered charity is designed to inspire and empower girls to explore opportunities in STEM on the Isle of Man. The success of the event was made possible through the generosity of various sponsors.
Love Tech extended special thanks to Manx National Heritage for providing the use of the museum and to Hansard for its sponsorship.
Gratitude was also given to Love Tech's Patron, Lady Philippa Lorimer MBE, for her continued support of the organisation and its initiatives.
To find out more about Love Tech events, you can sign up to the mailing list via its website www.lovetech.im