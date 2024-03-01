The all-day event allowed people to write their signatures on the cathedral’s terracotta floor tiles that are due to be covered with limestone in the next few weeks as part of the Peel building’s ongoing redevelopment.
The cathedral’s Dean Nigel Godfrey said: ‘We had a fantastic day with hundreds of people coming for a skeet at the building work that has already been done.
‘The atmosphere was really positive and the floor is covered with names, drawings and some poignant dedications.
‘People from across the island have left their marks which may be discovered by their great great great grandchildren the next time major work is needed.
‘Next week the builders will start to lay the top layer of stone and all the artwork will become a time capsule.’
Having closed its doors in August 2023, the cathedral is expected to reopen fully in May.
The works, which include structural and electrical upgrades, are costing around £2 million raised by donors, parishioners and sponsors.