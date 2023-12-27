This clip shows dozens of people come together to dance in the streets and observe an ancient Manx custom that dates back centuries.
The footage was shot outside The Raven pub in Ballaugh on St Stephen's Day (Boxing Day - December 26).
It follows similar 'Hunt the Wren' events in communities across the Isle of Man - including Port St Mary, Douglas, Ramsey, St John's, Willaston and Kirk Michael.
In recent years, this custom has seen an unprecedented growth in popularity, with the large groups in the eight locations around the island gaining numbers year on year.
It centres on a wren, ‘the king of all birds’, which was danced through the streets on the wren pole.
Thankfully, despite no actual bird not being involved for over 100 years now, the tradition continues.
It isn’t known where the tradition originates, but a favourite tale links it to the enchantress, Tehi Tegi.
Long ago, Tehi Tegi made herself so beautiful that all the men of the Isle of Man were besotted by her.
They followed her, day and night, neglecting their work entirely. But Tehi Tegi eventually grew tired of this and led all of the men to a river, which she passed over safely but then caused the waters to rise as the men followed.
All of the men were drowned.
The enchantress escaped the vengeance of the womenfolk by changing herself into the smallest bird of all, the wren.
Chloe Woolley, Manx music and dance development officer at Culture Vannin, previously said: ‘This is a tradition which allows people to come together as communities and connect, not just with each other, but with the passing seasons, the traditions of our island, and our own sense of identity as people who call this place our home.