Charity Hyperbaric Chamber Oxygen Therapy Isle of Man (HBOT IoM) has received an early gift in its Christmas stocking recently.
The Keith Jones Foundation has given a £5,000 donation to HBOT IoM.
Ciaran Doherty and Jess Edmonds presented the generous contribution to Debbie Barron who was representing the Hyperbaric Chamber charity.
HBOT IoM say the marvellous donation will be used towards the service provision costs for patient sundries which are needed by each patient whilst having treatments.
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is defined as delivery of 100% oxygen inside a treatment chamber at a partial pressure greater than one atmosphere (sea level).
Currently the scheme is in phase three, service provision, which started in October this year and is estimated between 12 to 24 months.
This includes a 1% remainder of the installation of the chamber and system which will then be tested and commissioned.
Securing funding to provide the re-establishment of a hyperbaric medicine service that patients are able to receive treatment on a charitable basis will also take place.
l To donate to the charity HBOT IOM or for more information on how the campaign is progressing, visit the website at www.hbot.iom or telephone 626394.