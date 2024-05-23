He summarized by adding: 'Access to healthcare is a basic human right, but I feel that by denying our patients the choice of assisted dying, we are disrespecting them as individuals and disregarding their rights. To force someone to suffer against their wishes and endure a drawn-out death is torture. This is not acceptable in a civilized society. In my view, a change in the law to allow assisted dying in limited circumstances and with robust protection is the only appropriate response to the findings of this report.'