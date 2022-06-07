I get confronted with new and unexpected inspiration
Being the Manx Bard has meant that I get confronted with new and unexpected poetic inspirations.
I was recently asked recently to write a poem for Cathedrals at Night, a celebration of cathedrals across Europe, encouraging people who may never have entered (like me!) to go in, see the buildings and experience something.
Alongside Manx Youth Bard Iva, I was very kindly given a guided tour one evening in April to gather inspiration.
There, inside the cathedral and its grounds, I ended up writing notes, then lines, then extracts, many of which made it into the final piece.
I know many fellow creatives will recognise this problem: when I write, my main issue is not getting words on a page, but getting them off.
I have so many thoughts that spill out of me and it’s a hard job to work out which ones are worth keeping.
This was especially hard with this poem.
Therefore, I want to thank my fabulous friend Georgia Lisette and my wonderful mother Ros, both fellow poets, for giving me feedback for the editing process.
Though there were hundreds of detailed references I could have put into this poem, I ended up focusing on authentic and implicit feeling rather than detailed, factual description.
Ultimately, the words present a rounded view of my night in the cathedral: simply, what I saw and heard and how that made me feel.
I hope the result speaks for itself.
To finish, I feel obligated to pass on, via Georgia, that the Manx cat mentioned in the eighth stanza has a Facebook group dedicated to him: ‘The Adventures of Baskin’.
Oh, how I love the Isle of Man!
Hush: Peel Cathedral at Night
Fading periwinkle through ironclad windows on high
Lower, the eyeline glass panes are almost black
A striking match, a stick ablaze
Then
Light
Warm, soft, flickering
Solacing yellow candle flames
Reflecting, refracting on moulded stained glass
Lifting a cheek, a shoulder, the edges of an opal green robe
Evoking highlights habitually unseen
How high must a roof be to become a vehicle for prayer?
Which beams, if any, can reach God?
Green and purple ribbons float down from a shining crown
Trembling like the wings of a white dove
The petals of a blood-red poppy
Now, tonight, this echoing hall is lit from below, instead of above
Light shines out and up, instead of in and down
Columns curve
Shadows bend
Crows caw in skies aloft
Daring to be heard above a silence so heavy
It makes you sit still
A rustled coat
Pen scratching parchment
Floorboards gently creak
Outdated darkwood pews clumsily sway
Thud
Thud
The chime of a quarter to
Feels incomplete
We wait
With bated breath
I move outside, to watch the birds flit in and out of rafters
And circle overhead
Out here, the stained glass does indeed shine from within
Candlelight throws out sunset colours
Long after the day has fallen
Beneath the clouded sky
Mists clamour around bare stone walls
Coating the pathways in a cold, wet haze
Yellow lamplight from streets nearby
Marks our faded way
A Manx cat greets us, gingerly
Then slinks off
Just as quickly
Into the shrouded night
Open, thoughtful hearts pulsate
From labyrinthine meditation
Orchards, herb gardens, tributes, memorials
These winding walkways write a love letter
To Mann
Inside again
I look up as I walk down the aisle
It’s… unsettling
I’m lost in dizzying wooden beams
They move incongruently around one another
Stepping atop the altar
I feel a sudden rush of power
An urge to run up the stone steps
And scream from the pulpit
Wave candles
Swing from chandeliers
Climb impossibly thin synthetic white ribbon
And explore the rafters
But instead I return
Back to ground level
Stackable chairs on shiny tiled floors
Glowing wax
A quiet peace
A hush
Disturbed only by the almost inaudible scratch of pen on parchment