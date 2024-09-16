The flights are planned to operate in 2025 as follows: Isle of Man to Majorca (Palma), Saturdays from May 10 to September 20; Isle of Man to Faro, Saturdays from May 10 to July 26; Isle of Man to Ibiza, Saturdays from July 26 to September 13 and Isle of Man to Costa del Sol (Malaga) on Saturdays from September 27 to October 25.