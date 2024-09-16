FlyDirect has announced it will be operating four routes during the summer season in 2025.
Between May and October next year, the holiday company will offer a weekly programme of direct flights to the Spanish Balearic Islands of Majorca and Ibiza, Malaga on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Faro on Portugal’s Algarve coast.
On sale from 10am on Tuesday September 17, the programme will offer over 4,500 seats and child discounts of up to £100 on every flight.
As in previous years, islanders will have the opportunity to book flights only or an inclusive holiday.
The flights are planned to operate in 2025 as follows: Isle of Man to Majorca (Palma), Saturdays from May 10 to September 20; Isle of Man to Faro, Saturdays from May 10 to July 26; Isle of Man to Ibiza, Saturdays from July 26 to September 13 and Isle of Man to Costa del Sol (Malaga) on Saturdays from September 27 to October 25.
FlyDirect will also operate every week from Isle of Man to Lanzarote from November 29 to December 13 2024 and to Tenerife at Christmas and new year 2024 as well as from January 3 to January 31 2025.
The C.I Travel Group have offered these routes following an increase in passenger volumes of over one third this year.
Commenting on the launch, Robert Mackenzie, C.I. Travel Group’s managing director, said: ‘The continued support we receive from islanders for these direct flights is quite overwhelming and we are so pleased to be able to add direct flights to Ibiza next year.
‘This means a choice of destinations to choose from in 2025.
‘In particular, we want to offer the best value possible for families and our higher child discounts of up to £100 per child for a return flight are designed to help with the cost of their holiday.’
Gary Cobb, Isle of Man airport director, said: ‘It is fantastic to see C. I. Travel’s direct flight programme go from strength to strength with a further increase in capacity and a new route to Ibiza next summer.
‘This addition provides island residents with another easy and convenient route to one of Europe’s most sought-after holiday island destinations.’
All flights from the Isle of Man next summer will again be operated by FlyDirect’s partner airline ‘BA CityFlyer’, a subsidiary of British Airways, using the ‘Embraer 190’ jet aircraft.
Flights to Majorca and Ibiza take roughly two hours and 45 minutes, whilst to Malaga and Faro the flying time is around three hours.
All flight prices include 20kg of hold baggage, as well as 10kg of cabin baggage.
From 10am on Tuesday September 17, customers can book online through www.flydirect.co.uk or over the phone.