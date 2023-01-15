Weather forecasters are warning that icy patches will form in the early hours of tomorrow morning.
The Met Office says that once the rain, sleet and snow clears, skies will clear and road surface temperatures will fall widely below freezing as cold air moves in across the island.
This will lead to icy stretches forming on untreated surfaces due to the roads still being wet.
Road surface temperatures at low levels will very slowly recover during Monday morning, however temperatures over higher ground and in well-sheltered spots will remain below freezing throughout the day with a continuing risk of ice.