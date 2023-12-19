A Douglas restaurant has said the rising costs of ingredients, labour and overheads, coupled with the unpredictable nature of the hospitality business has caused them to close.
Portofino, on Quay West, shared the news in an emotional goodbye post on Facebook today (Tuesday).
It says the island has 'not been immune to the economic and operational difficulties that have plagued many establishments in recent times'.
The post added that the decision to cease trading was undoubtedly a difficult one for owner, Mario Ciappelli, who has 'poured his passion for culinary excellence into every dish served at Portofino'.
The restaurant was well-known for its Mediterranean and Italian cuisine.
The post went on to thank suppliers, chefs, staff and the patrons who had been with them over the years.
It read: ''The final days of Portofino approached a few weeks ago now, and it has been hard for Mario to turn down Christmas bookings this time of year as I am sure you all appreciate, but, with the market conditions and increasing costs along Marios health feeling the burden after 50 years in the hospitality scene, 35 of those at the helm of his own ventures such as The Max, La Cucina and of course Portofino at 1 Quay West!
'As Mario bids farewell to Portofino, it is a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by those who endeavour to create culinary experiences that transcend the ordinary.
'However, the end of one chapter often marks the beginning of another. Perhaps, in the future, we will witness a resurgence of the culinary spirit that made Portofino a beloved institution, but for now, Mario is focusing on his health and family. 'In conclusion, Portofino Restaurant has closed its doors, and Mario is extremely grateful to all his suppliers, chefs, and staff who contributed to its legacy...and of course all the patrons over the years for your support!'
At the end of the heartfelt goodbye, the post added that the lease is up for sale at the Portofino site.
It read: 'If anyone is interested in the lease at Portofino it is for sale and we are happy to discuss the opportunity with those who have a genuine interest following Portofino's decision as it opens up exciting possibilities for entrepreneurs and restaurateurs looking to make their mark in a dynamic location.
'Interested parties are encouraged to explore this unique opportunity and become part of the culinary legacy that Portofino has built.'
Many people have commented on the post expressing their disappointment and thanks to the long standing restaurant in the capital.
One comment read: 'Have had some lovely meals at Portofino - it will be missed'.
Another said: 'Incredibly sad to read this. Had some lovely meals in Portofino! Wishing you all the best for the future'.
- More in Thursday's Manx Independent