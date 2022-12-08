Jack Emmerson, the Department for the Environment, Food and Agriculture’s sea fisheries policy manager, said: ‘The nephrops stock to the west of the Isle of Man, in the mud belt there, is actually the largest population of nephrops in the world, and the scientific advice for the stock there is between 8,000 and 10,000 tonnes to be fished per year, and we reckon about a third of that is in the Isle of Man’s territory.’