Ideas to improve park attractions
+ 17
(View All)
Onchan Park - main building
Subscribe newsletter
The businesses in Onchan Park have been consulted regarding plans to improve the pleasure park.
A report was submitted in 2021 by employees of Onchan Commissioners to the board asking for money to employ a design team to produce feasibility and scheme drawings for the potential future of Onchan Park.
A public consultation was last held in 2017, however the board has now completed a consultation with the commercial tenants, sports clubs and Onchan Commissioners, with them naming their ideal plans and proposals for the park, which was opened in 1951.
Released on August 8, the reoccurring comments from the various businesses and clubs have been broken down into different areas of consideration.
Cafe
The proposals for the popular cafe area include an enhancement of the outdoor seating and dining area and installation of bi-fold doors.
Nivison Stadium
One of the common issues raised in both the public consultation five years ago and the stakeholder consultation released this week is the future of the Nivison Stadium.
Currently occupied as a shared facility between Onchan stock car racing and Onchan football club, comments from the report suggest that refurbishment of the seating areas, canopies and toilets are a priority.
In 2017 there was a suggestion from the football club for a community sports facility to be built that would alledgedly ‘increase the usage of the stadium’.
Extra football facilities are being created at Blackberry Lane, which could see Onchan Football Club move their home location, however the area (next to Douglas Old Boys pitch) is currently only available to use for junior football as per a planning application.
Leisure facilities
Replacing the timber safety fencing surrounding the boating lake to a more aesthetically appealing design, as well as enhancing the boating pool lighting both feature in the consultation.
Onchan Commissioners officers also commented on the speed of the electric boats, with claims that they’re ‘too slow’.
Other plans include converting the lower tennis courts into a multi-use sports area, an installation of a splash park (similar to that of Mooragh Park in Ramsey), and finding a better use for the existing pitch and putt course.
General
More car parking areas and promoting the park as an area for use during the evenings are included in the consultation, as well as improving signage, with electronic advertising screens on the entrances to the park suggested.
Seen as a necessity by Onchan Commissioners, the proposals also include full disabled access to the entire park and buildings inside.
An increased number of trees planted throughout the park and the installation of outdoor fitness equipment is also being proposed.
Rob Callister, MHK for Onchan, believes that the people of Onchan should have the final say on the future of the park, rather than the business tenants or commissioners.
He said: ‘I feel that now is the time, if they are going to develop the site, for the people of Onchan to have a greater say on what should go in the site.
‘The park works well and the facilities are fine, but there’s a real opportunity here.
‘It depends how bold the constituents of Onchan want to be, because you could technically leave the play park, leave the boating lake and the greens there because they serve good purpose, but have a serious look at the rest of the park.
‘The park is incredibly invaluable and unique to the Isle of Man, and we need to look carefully at what the next generation of people want there.’
David Quirk, Onchan commissioner, said: ‘The consultation exercise has been going on for a little while now with stakeholders in and around the park.
‘Some of the projects we are looking at are more directed towards an older generation, because sometimes we look at the other end of the spectrum with very young kids, but we forget about older youths who need some activities themselves.’
Julie Edge, MHK for Onchan and Education Sport and Culture Minister, said: ‘One of the biggest challenges for Onchan Park is parking and access so that needs to be a priority and rectified.
‘We should retain the stadium as a safe place for exercise, including a home for cycling, the only sport that doesn’t have a designated site.
‘After all, we have an Olympic gold medallist brought up in Onchan and I am a big believer that this space for cycling and other activities could place Onchan on the global map.’
The park was opened in June 1951, timed to coincide with the International Cycle Week, by the then chairman of Onchan Commissioners Mr Jack Nivison, who went on to become an MHK.
The stadium in the park was later named after him.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |