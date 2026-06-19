Ørsted’s project director says islanders should ask what the alternative should be if the Mooir Vannin development isn’t pursued.
Proposals for the island’s first offshore windfarm are currently going through an examination process by an independent panel which will ultimately make a recommendation to the Council of Ministers.
Project directorJamie Baldwin said: ‘I do think that a question needs to be asked when it comes to the point of making a decision - if it isn’t Mooir Vannin, then what is it, and also who’s going to pay for it? It’s a question islanders should be asking government.’
Asked if he felt Ørsted is winning the argument on the merits of the island’s first offshore windfarm, he replied: ‘Clearly, there’s a lot of debate - it’s a big decision for the island. We recognise that. It’s an open, public transparent process - as it should be.
‘There is a balance around that economic opportunity in its entirety to the island versus the significant change, particularly the visual impact. What I would say is that that change is happening already, we are seeing that in the Irish Sea, there’s a project that was consented right on the border of the territorial waters.
‘Everything is not black and white,’ he said. ‘The visual impact is subjective. We have been accused of using “could” rather than “would” but that’s really a reflection of the fact that we are not the decision makers on this project or on power to the island.’
Mr Baldwin revealed that Ørsted is looking to reduce the height of the turbines by around 10%, from 350m to tip down to 315m. The company has previously reduced the height from 389m.
Ørsted has said Mooir Vannin could cut electricity bills by up to 15%.
Mr Baldwin said he is ‘relatively neutral’ on whether the power from Mooir Vannin should be supplied direct to island or whether a long-term power purchase agreement should be in place to buy electricity over the interconnector at a reduced rate. This is ultimately a decision for the Manx Utilities and the government.
‘We absolutely recognise the need to provide power to the island,’ he said. ‘It’s potentially easier to do it through a power purchase agreement. There is more complexity with an island link. We’ve put these two options on the table.’
He said this wasn’t technically part of the examination process but it would have been useful for government to have set out its preference. ‘But equally you then run the risk of this being seen as a done deal. And it certainly isn’t a done deal,’ he added.
Ørsted estimates that the windfarm could generate at least £2bn in combined taxation and rent. Mr Baldwin said this exchequer benefit is based on a set of assumptions and modelling. He said the company wasn’t going to share its business model but would seek independent third party verification ‘to provide some comfort that we haven’t just made this up’.
‘This is all at our risk, the development, the construction and the decommissioning. There is no taxpayers’ money at risk here,’ he added.
A spokesperson for the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture said: ‘The department is examining a range of options relating to the future of the island’s energy production to provide sustainable energy at the lowest cost possible to consumers.
‘Work is also underway to understand the potential policy benefits of additional energy related options currently being proposed by Orsted, including a physical connection to the proposed Mooir Vannin wind farm. Any decision regarding these options will be taken at a future stage and only if the Mooir Vannin application for Marine Infrastructure Consent is approved.
‘Our consideration of the policy merits of these options does not constitute approval or otherwise in relation to the consent.’