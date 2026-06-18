The Isle of Man Youth Service has achieved the National Youth Agency Quality Mark, recognising the standard of youth work provision delivered to young people across the island.
The Isle of Man Youth Service operates as part of the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC). The service offers places to go, things to do and people to talk to for young people aged eight to 21 in the Isle of Man, with more than 65 different clubs and projects offering more than 100 sessions per week.
The accreditation, awarded earlier this year, confirmed the service meets nationally recognised standards for high-quality, safe and effective youth work.
Assessors found the service demonstrated strong performance in supporting young people’s personal and social development, the quality of youth work practice, and leadership and management.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Government commented: ‘This achievement marks clear progress towards the vision to help shape an island where all young people feel they belong, are meaningfully engaged, and reach their potential.’
The National Youth Agency Quality Mark is a nationally recognised framework used across the British Isles to assess and improve the quality of youth work.
It provides external recognition for organisations that demonstrate effective practice, strong safeguarding arrangements and positive outcomes for young people.
Education, Sport and Culture Minister Daphne Caine welcomed the achievement.
She said: ‘Our Youth Service exists to give every young person somewhere to go, something to do, and someone to talk to. This Quality Mark reflects the high standard at which this work is delivered every day.’
The DESC added that the award recognises the professionalism of youth workers and the positive impact of their work with young people throughout the island.