The site of a former school in Ramsey which has lain empty for 15 years could soon be turned into flats.
Ramsey Town Commissioners has submitted a planning application to build two apartment blocks on the land between Albert Road and Albert Terrace which consists of the former primary school site and Close Woirrey.
If the application is successful, the land would become home to a total of 30 apartments.
The commissioners bought the sight for more than £400,000 in 2022.
In the design statement, the applicant says: ‘The redevelopment of the Close Woirrey and Albert Road site comprises the construction of two separate apartment blocks with associated parking for cars, bicycles and electric vehicles.
‘The proposed development consists of 30 two-bedroom apartments with communal drying rooms, stairs and lift to all floors.
‘The apartments are split into two blocks with block one containing 12 apartments and block two containing 18 apartments.’
The applicant also says one tree will need to be removed but the loss of trees since the school was demolished will be mitigated by proposals to plant new trees and shrubs.
In the statement, the applicant argues the proposals for the two apartment blocks is in the line with the draft area plan and will provide much-needed housing for Ramsey.
The applicant says: ‘The proposed site is zoned for predominantly development, and these proposals comply with the draft area plan development brief, and the design is fully technically compliant.
‘The current proposal to redevelop the existing Albert Road and Close Woirrey sites will provide necessary residential accommodation to reduce Ramsey Town Commissioners housing waiting list.’
The application will be considered by planners in due course.