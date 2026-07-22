Some of the happiest faces in the crowds awaiting King Charles III’s arrival in the island last week were those of schoolchildren from across Douglas.
Students from Scoill Yn Jubilee and St Mary’s lined the barricades, enthusiastically waving their Manx flags in the hope of catching His Majesty’s attention.
Year 2 pupils Lily Krawczyk and Harriet Hodskinson from Scoill Yn Jubilee described their mood as ‘excited’ when interviewed ahead of the royal arrival.
One question posed to the children was: ‘If you could say anything to King Charles III, what would you say?’
Harriet replied: ‘I would say my initials are “H R H” Her Royal Highness.’
Year 3 Scoill Yn Jubilee pupils Dougie McCann and Olivia Larkin were equally excited about the visit.
Both students proclaimed they would say ‘Hi’ to the King if given the opportunity to speak to him. Neither Dougie nor Olivia had quite decided whether they would give a royal wave as he passed by.
At St Mary’s, Year 6 pupils Valerie Booth and Rebekah Lacadin, both members of the school’s Eco Club, proudly held up a handmade banner in the hope of drawing the King’s attention to the club’s work.
Rebekah said: ‘I feel really excited that I'm going to see them.’
When asked what she would ask the King, she said, ‘How’s life in the family?’ - nothing better than a little check in.
Valerie, meanwhile, was keen to know what rules the King follows.
Fellow Eco Club members Allison Sepnio and Alexxia Brazil also displayed their own banner, complete with the Fairtrade symbol.
The pair believed it was important for the King to know they were members of the Eco Club because, in Alexxia’s words, ‘he loves the eco environment.’
Alexxia wanted to know what it is exactly that the King gets up to when he’s at home.
Allison’s question was: ‘How many toilets is in your palace?’