Glorious sunshine, packed crowds and a strong community spirit helped make this year's Marown Parish Day a resounding success as hundreds of people gathered in Crosby to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Marown Memorial Playing Fields.
The annual event raised more than £2,750 on the field, with further donations continuing to pour in from across the parish and beyond in support of the much-loved community facility.
The playing fields are unique on the Isle of Man, as they are not owned or maintained by government or a local authority. Instead, they are run entirely by a small committee of volunteers, supported by local sports clubs and generous backing from the community.
Organisers began preparing the site on Friday before welcoming visitors on a warm summer's day, with temperatures climbing into the 20s. Davison's Ice Cream and cold drinks proved particularly popular as families made the most of the sunshine.
Visitors enjoyed tea, scones and a traditional Manx barbecue, while a packed programme of entertainment kept all ages entertained throughout the day.
Children's sports, an impressive art and produce show, performances from Crosby Silver Band and the return of the vintage car display all proved popular attractions.
Local favourite Dot Tilbury once again took on the role of master of ceremonies, helping to keep the event running smoothly and bringing plenty of laughter throughout the day.
Support also came from across the parish, with Marown AFC, Crosby Cricket Club, Marown Bowling Club and a host of local businesses helping make the celebrations possible.
Lorraine Quayle, director of the Marown Memorial Playing Fields committee, said: ‘Wow, what a wonderful day everyone had! Thank you for joining us in celebrating 80 years of Marown Playing Fields.
‘My sincere thanks to our committee, family, friends and our clubs who ensured everyone had a great day.
‘Have a wonderful summer and don't forget to buy your tickets for our Anniversary Ball in October.’
Anyone wishing to support the Marown Memorial Playing Fields charity or find out more about its future projects can visit its Facebook page, contact Lorraine Quayle on 472767 or email [email protected].