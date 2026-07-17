The Steam Packet has revealed the results of a major refurbishment of the Ben-my-Chree ahead of the vessel's return to service later this month.
The ferry has undergone extensive work aimed at improving the onboard experience for passengers while ensuring it continues to provide reliable service for years to come.
Among the upgrades are new reclining seats with USB charging points, a dedicated Family Lounge, a new Executive Lounge, refreshed interior spaces and a series of technical improvements.
A spokesperson for the ferry operator said: ‘Ben-my-Chree has undergone a major refurb, with significant upgrades designed to enhance the onboard experience for our customers.
‘Improvements include new reclining seats with USB charging, a dedicated Family Lounge, a new Executive Lounge, refreshed interior spaces, and technical upgrades to support efficient, reliable operations for years to come.
‘We look forward to welcoming customers back on board when she returns to full service later this month. Ben-my-Chree will be serving our Larne route all year round from July 24.’
The return marks another chapter for a vessel that continues to play a key role in the Isle of Man's lifeline ferry services.
Its importance was highlighted last month when the Manxman was temporarily withdrawn from service because of technical issues.
Ben-my-Chree was drafted in at short notice to maintain the island's ferry links while repairs were carried out to the newer vessel, helping to minimise disruption for passengers and freight operators.
The charter agreement, which aligned with the Sea Services Agreement, included a provision allowing IoMSPC to recall the vessel at any time if required to support Isle of Man services.