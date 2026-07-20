Young people who are helping to preserve and promote the island have been recognised at this year's North American Manx Association (NAMA) Awards.

The annual awards celebrate the achievements of young people who have made an outstanding contribution to Manx culture through language, music, dance, the arts and community involvement.

This year's ceremony came as the island celebrates Blein ny Gaelgey (Year of Manx), with several awards highlighting the dedication of young people learning and championing the Manx language.

Meredith Wade, a sixth-form student at Queen Elizabeth II High School, received the Outstanding Achievement in Manx Language (Key Stage 3–5) award in recognition of her commitment to learning and promoting Manx.

Edward Craven, a Year 6 pupil at St John's Primary School, was presented with the Key Stage 1–2 award for his enthusiasm and dedication to continuing his language studies.

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Awards for the most progress in learning Manx were presented to Erin Moore and Alex Lewin, recognising their determination to develop their language skills.

Cara Rowles received the Outstanding Achievement in Manx Music and Dance award for her work as a singer, composer and performer in the Manx language.

Coral Heginbotham, from Castle Rushen High School, was honoured for her textiles inspired by the island's landscapes, while Ramsey Grammar School student Amelia Mealin was recognised for supporting younger dancers through Ny Fennee.

Ny Claaseyryn Twoaie received the award for Outstanding Contribution to Manx Culture by a Group of Young People Under 25 for promoting Manx culture both on and off the island.

The Manx Community Award went to Peel Youth Centre volunteers Lilly Barret, Matilda Watson, Amy Williams and Katie Ridout for their contribution to their club and local community.

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All awards were presented by David Holmes, immediate past president of NAMA, following announcements by Education, Sport and Culture Minister Daphne Caine.

The ceremony concluded with congratulations from past president Laurence Skelly MLC, who praised the recipients for their commitment to keeping Manx culture thriving for future generations.