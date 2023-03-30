The Isle of Man Airport says that it is in the final stages of the replacement of the Instrument Landing Systems.
The project has caused more than 100 flight disruptions this month.
An airport spokeman said: ‘During the next few days, you may see or hear a small aircraft flying at low levels around the airfield and nearby areas.
‘Please don’t be alarmed – the aircraft is carrying out final checks to the Instrument Landing System work, which has been taking place throughout March.
‘These checks indicate the replacement project is now in its final stages and that the ILS will soon be ready for approval by the regulator.’
The project is set to be completed at the beginning of April.