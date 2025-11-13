A section of the boundary wall behind St Peter’s Church in Peel collapsed overnight on Wednesday, sending large rocks and debris crashing down onto a road.
The collapse, believed to have been caused by the weight of water following heavy rainfall, completely blocked the narrow lane.
Pictures shared on social media early on Thursday morning showed the extent of the damage, with stones and rubble piled high across the street.
A clean-up operation began on Thursday morning, and the lane was closed to the public as work continued to clear the debris.
The collapse occurred during a yellow weather warning for heavy rain issued across the island.
While no injuries were reported, many Peel residents took to social media to raise concern over the incident.
One of them was Frank Crompton, a Peel Town Commissioner, who posted on Facebook: ‘I’m fuming over this happening.’
Peel Town Commissioners have been approached for comment.
The collapsed wall forms part of the grounds of St Peter’s Church, which once played a key role in the town’s history.
Originally built as a chapel of ease to support St German’s Cathedral on Peel Castle, it was rebuilt twice following fires in the 18th and 19th centuries, with a clock tower added in 1872 thanks to public subscription.
The church was later converted into a Mission Church and Sunday School, before being demolished after a fire in 1958. The graveyard was subsequently transferred to the new church on Douglas Road.