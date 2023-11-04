Frightening video clips have surfaced online which appears to show a group of teens setting-off fireworks dangerously close to each other.
The footage, which is believed to have been shot in Onchan Park near Douglas late last night (Friday).
Isle of Man Police said it is investigating.
One clip begins by showing a group of teenagers lighting what appear to be firework rockets in their hands before shooting them off into the sky.
Around 20 seconds in, one member of the group appears to lower their firework and two volleys of red flame are seen soaring close to other members of the group.
The individual filming the clip is heard jovially saying 'I don't know what's going on...I'm scared' as the incident unfolds.
It is believed the clip was filmed in the field close to the park's boats.
Official advice by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents states that individuals planning to set-off fireworks should light them at 'arm's length' and to 'direct rocket fireworks well away from spectators.'
Another clip (not shown), filmed in the park's playground area, shows more fireworks being set-off.
Due to the quality and the nature of the footage, it is unclear how close the fireworks were to the individuals involved in the incident.
Isle of Man Today has been contacted by a number of residents in the Onchan area who have expressed great concern over the footage, which is believed to be circulating widely on social media app Snapchat.
One said it appeared as though the rockets were being set-off 'dangerously' close to some members of the group.
Another said it appeared as though the group were involved in a 'firework fight'.
A number of residents living in and around the Marion Road area of Onchan told Isle of Man Today contacted the police and Onchan Commissioners over the incident and what they call a general 'increase in anti-social behaviour' in the area.
A spokesman for the Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed it is aware of the video and is actively investigating the incident to try and identify those involved.
The spokesman added that Onchan Park is on the force's active patrol routes for the Bonfire Night weekend and there will be an increased police presence in the area as a result.