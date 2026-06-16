Charity Sight Matters’ Ivan Soulsbury Coast 2 Coast Walk is taking place on Sunday, September 6.
Now in its ninth year, the popular community event invites walkers of all ages and abilities to take on the scenic cross-island challenge in support of blind and visually impaired people across the Isle of Man.
Beginning at the National Sports Centre (NSC) in Douglas, participants will follow the route of the old railway line through the island’s countryside before finishing in Peel at the House of Manannan.
The full route of the Conister Bank-sponsored event covers approximately 12 miles across largely flat and gentle terrain.
For those looking for a shorter challenge, an alternative three-mile route will also begin from St John’s.
Registration opens from 12.45pm at the NSC, with the main walk starting at 1.30pm. The shorter St John’s route begins at 3.30pm.
A spokesperson for the Onchan-based charity said: ‘The event continues to grow year-on-year and has become a key date in the Sight Matters calendar, bringing together supporters, families, businesses and community groups in a shared experience of achievement and inclusion.
‘Participants are encouraged to raise sponsorship for Sight Matters, helping the charity continue its work supporting blind and visually impaired people to live independently and confidently. Every walker who takes part will receive a digital certificate of achievement.’
Cathryn Bradley, chief executive officer of Sight Matters, added: ‘The Ivan Soulsbury Coast 2 Coast Walk has become one of the most special events in our calendar because it brings people together in such a positive and supportive way.
‘Whether participants take on the full route or the shorter challenge, every step helps raise awareness of sight loss and supports the work we do across the island. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who walks with us, volunteers, marshals or supports the event.’
Douglas Grant, managing director of the event’s main sponsor Conister Bank, said: ‘This is the kind of event that really reflects the island at its best.
‘People coming together, supporting one another, and giving their time for a good cause.
‘Sight Matters plays a vital role in our community, and we’re proud to support the walk again this year.’
The event will feature water stations, first aid points and marshals positioned along the route to support walkers throughout the day. Organisers are reminding participants to wear suitable footwear and clothing appropriate for weather conditions.
Dogs are welcome on the walk, with water bowls available for canine companions, while blind or visually impaired participants are welcome to attend with their own guide if required.
Registration costs £15 for adults and £5 for children under-16. Participants can register online via or by visiting the charity’s offices at Corrin Court in Onchan.
Registrations close on September 3.
For more information, sponsorship forms and registration details, go online to https://sight-matters.idloom.events/c2c2026