European nationals already on the Isle of Man post-Brexit are set to have their immigration status extended.
The Isle of Man Government say those already afforded settled status will automatically have their agreements extended by two years to ensure that ‘nobody is concerned.’
Documents given to individuals under the Isle of Man’s European Union Settlement Scheme (EUSS) provides proof of right to work, live or study in the Isle of Man, and provides valid permission to enter the island, or UK, following travel
The two-year extension will be automatically applied 28 days before an individual’s leave is due to expire.
Pre-settled status holders are encouraged to contact the Isle of Man Government’s Immigration Service to apply for their updated pre-settled status document.
However, applications cannot be accepted any earlier than 28 days before an individual’s current Isle of Man EUSS pre-settled status expires.