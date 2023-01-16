The government’s respiratory report has found that more than 1,000 adults in the island are living with long Covid.
This month, Manx Care, introduced a combined ME and Long Covid service, which aims to help service-users live well with ME/ CFS and/ or recover from Long Covid.
Formal assessment and treatment from this service is expected to start next month.
However, the service has not been extended to those under 18.
A 13-year-old child has come forward explaining the impact that Long Covid has had on their life, both in terms of education and medical support.
Where most people with coronavirus make a full recovery within 12 weeks of first symptoms, long Covid refers to cases where symptoms persist for longer.
It is a new condition which is still being studied, but symptoms of Long Covid include: fatigue, shortness of breath, loss of smell, brain fog, insomnia, dizziness and muscle aches.
The teenager, who wants to remain anonymous, said: ‘I have had Long Covid for about a year now.
‘I didn’t go back to school for months after getting infected.
‘Beforehand I was a very active person.
‘I always tried to perform to my best ability.
‘I played football, hockey, netball, rounders, and even did cross-country at school.
‘I loved to be active and get involved but as soon as I got Covid all of that stopped.
‘Afterwards I tried to go outside and get some steps in, but I just felt so drained, mentally and physically.
They added: ‘I fell behind on school work and lost my ability to get on with tasks, previously I was in the top set for everything.
‘It has been very hard for me and others affected by Long Covid,I feel like many people are so unaware, or if they are, they don’t think it’s that bad, when it is.’
The teenager explained the difficulties they faced in terms of medical support due to it being new.
‘Going to appointments was hard, I wanted a straight answer, I wanted to know when I would get better but with all this being new, nobody knew the answer.
‘Some doctors have been caring, they’ve given me good advice and gave me hope, others weren’t.
‘They didn’t have the answer and therefore wanted to pretend it wasn’t very serious.
‘I felt like some of them couldn’t face reality or come to terms with the fact that they couldn’t really help me.
‘It was especially hard when they decided to remove masks in practices and hospitals.’
It has had a negative impact on the individual’s education as well.
They said: ‘When I physically couldn’t be in school I started asking for work from my teachers.
‘Some would reply straight away and wanted to help, whilst others kept promising work but never sent it, or didn’t even reply to the emails.
‘I kept telling myself that I would be back to school in no time and I won’t fail.
‘We don’t have good Covid safety at school and lots of people act like Covid is over.
‘No one should have to feel like they’re not getting enough education or have to face being infected at school again and their Long Covid symptoms made even worse.
The child’s mum said: ‘It feels like we’ve been abandoned.
‘To be repeatedly refused detailed heart scans after referrals because “this is not something offered for Long Covid” was deeply concerning and upsetting for our child, for us as parents and our doctors who were clearly distressed by this response.
‘Covid causing heart issues in a range of ages has been well known since early in the pandemic and is common in Long Covid, I’m shocked this is something not properly investigated here.’
The government has not published the number of children who are experiencing Long Covid.
For more information on the support available for those experiencing Long Covid visit covid19.gov.im