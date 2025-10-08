University College Isle of Man (UCM) held its annual Graduates’ Ceremony earlier this month at the Villa Marina, celebrating the achievements of its latest cohort of graduates.

The event, a key highlight in UCM’s academic calendar, was officially opened by Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport & Culture.

Over 140 students were recognised for successfully completing their qualifications across a range of disciplines. Among them, two students received special awards for outstanding academic performance and contribution.

Luke Sherwood-Walker was named the recipient of the Liam Arrowsmith Higher Education Student of the Year Award. He earned a First Class Honours Degree in Accounting and Finance and was commended for both academic excellence and his support of fellow students.

Luke Hegarty received the Research Award for his project submitted as part of his BA (Hons) History and Heritage degree. His work achieved the highest mark ever awarded at UCM, with a score of 94%.

The ceremony also featured guest speaker Adam Drummond, last year’s Student of the Year. Currently pursuing a master’s degree at the University of Sheffield, Drummond shared his experiences and praised UCM for preparing him for postgraduate study.

In her address, Minister Caine acknowledged UCM’s ongoing milestone celebrations and highlighted the dedication of staff and students alike.

UCM’s University Centre Manager, Gail Corrin, commented: ‘Seeing our students celebrate their achievements never fails to impress upon me the importance of what we do at UCM.

‘The graduates’ success is a testament to both their hard work and dedication, as well as the support from our expert lecturing staff. A huge congratulations to the 140 students who achieved their qualification; an exciting future awaits you.’

The event was attended by graduates, families, faculty, and invited guests.

A video of the 2025 Graduates’ Ceremony is expected to be published on UCM’s website within the next week.

Lecturer Dr Florida Clements (centre) with Business Management students Sisi Zsoldos, Alex Wells-Merrilees, Amiel Guiking and Finloe Gelling (left to right) (University College Isle of Man)
Minister Daphne Caine MHK presenting the 2025 Liam Arrowsmith Higher Education Student of the Year Award to Luke Sherwood-Walker (University College Isle of Man)
Nursing graduates from Keyll Darree (University College Isle of Man)
Lecturer Dr Alistair Robertson with Computer Science graduates (University College Isle of Man)
Professor Paul Johnson presenting a scroll to Finloe Gelling (University College Isle of Man)
Teresa Cope, chief operating officer at Manx Care presenting a scroll to Charlotte Clancey (University College Isle of Man)
Ben Callow from Utmost International presenting the Research Award to Luke Hegarty (University College Isle of Man)
Professor Paul Johnson from the University of Chester (University College Isle of Man)