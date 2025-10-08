A large group of Manx residents took part in a silent procession through Douglas city centre to mark two years of since Israel launched attacks in Gaza.
On October 7, 2023, a Hamas-led attack in Israel resulted in 1,200 people being killed and 251 taken hostage.
Israel responded by launching a military offensive which has so far resulted in the loss of 67,000 lives. The UN has since recognised that genocide has been committed which is strongly refuted by Israel.
This week, indirect talks have been held in Egypt between Israel and Hamas over a potential ceasefire which could see an end to the war and the release of hostages from both sides.
On Saturday a march, organised by Amnesty International Isle of Man Group, took place through Strand Street and on the sea front with more than 100 protesters gathering in the square outside the Gaiety.
Chair of Amnesty International Isle of Man Group Phil Matthews said: ‘We gathered to mourn the mass slaughter of tens of thousands of innocent civilians by the Israeli military which they say is an act of “self-defence” and has been supported by political and military assistance from a small number of Western countries including the UK (whose actions have so far been condoned by the Manx government).
‘Despite three parliamentary opportunities to distance us from complicity in genocide, war crimes and the contemptuous disregard of international laws and global treaties, our government has continued to align itself fully with the UK’s support for Netanyahu’s extreme zionist regime currently in power in Israel.’
‘Amnesty IOM Group continues to call for immediate sanctions against those who are complicit in the genocide, the apartheid regime, the expansion of illegal settlements and the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.
‘An end to arms sales and trade agreements, military and intelligence support, and the formal acknowledgment by the UK and Isle of Man Governments that 26 reputable international bodies have declared this to be a genocide.’