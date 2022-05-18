In-store recycling scheme at the Co-op

The Co-op has introduced an in-store recycling scheme in the Isle of Man.

Its scheme, that’s available in all of its 11 shops in the island, focuses on soft plastic film wrapping and product wrapping.

It will provide an accessible disposal route for materials which are unlikely to be collected by authorities, including crisp packets, bread bags, single-use carrier bags for life, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and pet food pouches.

The project, said to be Europe’s most extensive in-store soft plastic recycling scheme, was made available only in the Ramsey shop last year.

The in-store recycling units – which also accept packaging for food products bought in other retailers – mean that all Co-op’s own brand food packaging is easy-to-recycle either via household kerbside collection or through its soft plastic recycling scheme.

The move is also designed to reassure communities that plastics collected will be recycled and turned into useful secondary products.

Andy Corrie, Co-op operations manager in the Isle of Man, said: ‘The Co-op is committed to making it easier for households to recycle all of their plastic food packaging, not only preventing unnecessary waste but also reducing plastic pollution.

‘By offering a simple and convenient solution to an everyday issue, we can help shoppers make small changes, that together add up to a big difference for our environment.’

The Co-op first undertook a successful 50 store soft-plastic recycling trial in 2020 and found that 86% of shoppers were likely to use the service. It has since rolled out the scheme to more than 2,300 of its stores.

The recyclable material is turned into post-consumer plastic granules which are then made into items such as bin liners, rigid products like buckets, and material for the construction industry.