In the Isle of Man Examiner: How a good Samaritan act went horribly wrong

The lead story in this week’s Examiner is about a rapist who has now been jailed.

The deemster has some harsh words about him.

We also speak to the police and Victim Support.

Also on page one, trouble for passengers whose flights couldn’t reach Ronaldsway in time.

Also in this week’s paper, we talk to Manxman Matthew Lambah, who’s got back after a mission to Ukraine.

He returned and was banned from driving after a good Samaritan act in Peel went horribly wrong.

Two men have been jailed for importing cocaine to the island on the ferry.

Manx Care is asking people to avoid going to the emergency department at Noble’s Hospital and go to Ramsey Cottage Hospital if they have minor injuries.

A little over a year after being given just months to live, 70-year-old David Halsall is walking from St John’s to Peel in aid of the Ukrainian war effort.

A progress report on the island’s climate action plan has been published and of the actions set out, 20 have been completed, 27 are in progress, seven have been superseded, three have been closed and three not started.

The issue is also discussed by Daphne Caine, who’s writing the MHK column this week.

Onchan man Gary Thomas is set to take on three different Three Peaks Challenges around the UK on three consecutive days to raise funds for Cruse Bereavement Care Isle of Man.

Just under 85% of people expect the cost of living to get worse over the next year.

More than £2,000 has been raised for three local charities thanks to a huge motorcycle challenge.

The amount of money spent so far on lateral flow tests.

Joshua Stanley Corrin, who was involved in importing £29,000-worth of cannabis to the island in the post, has been sentenced.

In a separate case, defendant Scott Anthony Johnson said that he had been pressured by the gang to accept delivery of a package of drugs to wipe out his debt.

Our Word on the Street interviews ask people about whether key workers should get preferential treatment when it comes to housing.

A theatrical clothing company is coming to the island looking to buy antique and vintage clothing for TV and film work.

For the photo spread this week, we went to the Isle of Man Flower Festival.

The subject of wool is the main feature of our Food and Farming pages.

In Working Week, we learn about a giant undersea communications cable for the Isle of Man.

Connor Cain won the Under-18 Junior Championships and was leading qualifier for the Isle of Man Senior Men’s Golf Championships at the weekend. That’s on the back page.

There is also our letters page, puzzles, a television guide and lots of community news.

The Isle of Man Examiner is in shops now.

You don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy.